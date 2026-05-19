Report: Connor McDavid’s Oilers completely blocked from reaching Bruce Cassidy

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers may have to give up on their quest to hire Bruce Cassidy as the Vegas Golden Knights are serious about their blockade.

Though determined to help out Connor McDavid and company as soon as possible, the Edmonton Oilers are having no luck reaching Bruce Cassidy. According to reports, the NHL can’t do much about it, and the Vegas Golden Knights are remaining firm on their restrictions. In fact, the organization in Oil Country may have been completely shut out.

Perhaps it’s a good thing McDavid’s Oilers are leaning toward Craig Berube as the Knights maintain their blockade. Berube may not be the top candidate in Edmonton, but right now he might be the best available option, and it doesn’t look like Cassidy will become available anytime soon. Vegas holds all the cards, and the house never loses in Sin City.

“As for Bruce Cassidy, sources indicate that was not part of the conversation and his status is unchanged as of this morning. Vegas is not inclined to give permission to Edmonton or Los Angeles,” insider Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account. “We will see about Toronto.”

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Vegas in full control

After firing Cassidy without cause, the Golden Knights are still set to pay him $4.5 million next season. Vegas decides who can interview him and who cannot, and there is nothing Cassidy—or anybody else, for that matter—can do about it.

Bruce Cassidy, former Vegas Golden Knights head coach.

Even if he wanted to, Cassidy cannot opt out of his contract. Doing so would mean walking away from a guaranteed fortune for the chance at an interview, so it is unlikely the Stanley Cup-winning head coach would even consider it.

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Still, it goes to show just how much control the Golden Knights have. They’ve built a fortress around their former head coach in the Entertainment Capital of the World, and it looks unbreachable.

Oilers’ plan backfired

As if the Oilers weren’t in enough trouble, the leaked interview request for Cassidy left them with no choice but to fire Kris Knoblauch and are now staring at a big void in the head coaching department. Had it played its cards better, Edmonton could have tested the waters around Cassidy without giving up Knoblauch.

The Oilers didn’t play their hand right, and their house of cards came crashing down as a result. Now, they are mostly out of the race for Cassidy and have already moved on from Knoblauch. Needless to say, they are in a lot of trouble, and the timing could not be much worse.

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Edmonton has been handed a two-year championship window with McDavid under contract. The team in Oil Country started it by moving on from the coach who led it to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, and it has no immediate successor in place.

Oilers could wait a year

If the Oilers are serious about Cassidy, and he feels the same way about them, they could wait until next offseason when his contract in Vegas expires. However, Edmonton would be risking a lot by doing so. For starters, there is no guarantee Cassidy will still be available in 2027. Moreover, the Oilers must hire a head coach for the 2026-27 campaign.

Needless to say, “We’re hiring you, but we’ll move on from you next year” is not exactly an effective pitch during coaching interviews. The alternative route would be promoting an interim head coach, but that sends a terrible message to McDavid and company. In the end, the Oilers may have no other choice but to move in a different direction and accept that hiring Cassidy simply was not meant to be.