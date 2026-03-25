Connor McDavid reacts after reaching 400 goals and 1,200 points in Oilers win: ‘Very grateful’

The Edmonton Oilers got a crucial win at the right time, led by Connor McDavid, who scored twice and reached 1,200 career points in a 5-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth. He also recorded his 400th NHL goal, adding another milestone on a night where Edmonton needed production from its leader.

“I’m fortunate to have played with some really great players… very grateful,” McDavid said after the game according to NHL.com, reflecting on the achievement.

McDavid reached 1,200 points in 784 games, becoming the third-fastest player in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. With Leon Draisaitl out of the lineup, his performance carried extra weight as the Oilers continue to fight for position in the Pacific Division.

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Historic milestone comes at key moment

This was not just a milestone; it came in an important stretch of the season. McDavid also recorded his fifth career 40-goal season, showing his consistent scoring ability year after year.

Coach Kris Knoblauch pointed to what makes him effective: “He’s so difficult to check… he’s determined to get to the net.” That effort was clear on his go-ahead goal, where he pushed through defenders to give Edmonton the lead.

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Oilers get needed support in playoff push

The Oilers also got help from the rest of the lineup. Jack Roslovic scored twice, and Evan Bouchard added three assists as the team won three of its last five games.

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“We need to be playing like that… it’s a playoff-hockey type game,” Knoblauch said. With the standings tight and key players injured, Edmonton will need this type of performance to stay in the playoff race.