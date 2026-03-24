NHL fines Ducks’ Beckett Sennecke for embellishment after second citation

The NHL has fined Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks $2,000 for diving/embellishment, reinforcing the league’s effort to maintain discipline and integrity on the ice. The penalty comes as part of the league’s structured system to track and penalize repeated infractions.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported, “The NHL has fined Beckett Sennecke $2,000 for diving/embellishment,” the league’s standard penalty for such infractions and his second citation under the enforcement policy this season.

Sennecke, who has appeared in 70 games during the 2025-26 season, recording 21 goals and 33 assists for 54 points. The fine, though financially minor, underscores the importance of discipline as the young forward continues to develop his NHL career.

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NHL monitoring system and escalating discipline

The NHL Hockey Operations Department closely monitors every game, logging penalties and reviewing uncalled plays related to diving and embellishment. This system ensures consistency in enforcement and accountability across the league.

Beckett Sennecke #45 of the Ducks gets up slowly after a mid-ice hit. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

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Sennecke’s first citation came after an incident against the St. Louis Blues on March 8, which resulted in a warning. His second offense, tied to a March 15 game against the Montreal Canadiens, led to the fine. On that play, Canadiens forward Josh Anderson was also penalized for holding, illustrating how embellishment often occurs alongside legitimate infractions.

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What comes next for Sennecke and repeat offenders

With two citations already recorded, Sennecke now faces escalating consequences if additional violations occur. A third citation would result in a $3,000 fine, followed by $4,000 for a fourth and $5,000 for each subsequent offense.

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For a young player, these measures serve as both deterrent and developmental checkpoint. The Ducks will expect Sennecke to adjust quickly, as maintaining discipline is critical not only for avoiding fines but also for sustaining credibility with officials and contributing effectively at the NHL level.

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