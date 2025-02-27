Trending topics:
NHL

Connor McDavid, Oilers receive bold warning from Panthers forward ahead of Stanley Cup Final rematch

Amid a four-game losing skid in the NHL, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers walk into the home of the Florida Panthers, where echoes of last year's Stanley Cup Final still linger.

By Federico O'donnell

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers plays against the Florida Panthers in Game Six of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 21, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers plays against the Florida Panthers in Game Six of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 21, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The Florida Panthers won’t ever let the Edmonton Oilers live down the defeat during the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final, and why should they? As Connor McDavid and company arrive in Sunrise hoping to snap their four-game losing streak, Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues issued a stern reminder about the upcoming matchup.

It’s not often the Oilers make the cross-continental trip down to South Florida, however, whenever they do, tempers flare. Last season’s Stanley Cup Final offered one of the most electric playoff series in recent memory in the NHL. The Panthers ultimately prevailed, hoisting their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Since their clash in the Final, Edmonton and Florida have faced off just once—a 6-5 victory for the Cats in Alberta. This time around, the Oilers aim to return the favor and secure their first win over Florida since Game 6 of last season’s SCF. A victory could provide some much-needed closure and snap their current four-game losing skid.

Advertisement

Ahead of the marquee matchup, Evan Rodrigues dropped a bold admission about facing McDavid and the Oilers, reflecting on the memories it brings back in Sunrise.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to the Florida Panthers victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to the Florida Panthers victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

Advertisement

Whenever there’s a rematch against these guys, you always want to try and come away with a win,” Rodrigues said, via Panthers beat writer Jameson Olive. “Obviously it brings back some good memories. I think you’ll get a playoff-type game tonight. We’re looking forward to it.

NHL Rumors: Panthers could make a blockbuster trade after Matthew Tkachuk’s injury

see also

NHL Rumors: Panthers could make a blockbuster trade after Matthew Tkachuk’s injury

Scoring drought

It may sound contradictory, as McDavid scored Team Canada’s golden goal during the 4 Nations Final against Team USA, but the Oilers’ forward has struggled to find the back of the net lately for Edmonton.

Advertisement

Amid Edmonton’s four-game losing streak, captain McDavid has registered only two points. His last tally was the championship goal for Canada, but he hasn’t scored for the Oilers since the Feb. 4 game against the St. Louis Blues.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Against the hard-nosed Panthers, McDavid will need to snap his slump and deliver for the Oilers, who are in desperate need of their star’s contributions.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

ALSO READ

GM Stan Bowman sends fiery message to Connor McDavid, Oilers
NHL

GM Stan Bowman sends fiery message to Connor McDavid, Oilers

Connor McDavid sends strong message to Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA ahead of Four Nations final
NHL

Connor McDavid sends strong message to Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA ahead of Four Nations final

Sidney Crosby issues blunt statement to the NHL about Connor McDavid's 3-game suspension
NHL

Sidney Crosby issues blunt statement to the NHL about Connor McDavid's 3-game suspension

Corey Perry fires shot to the NHL for Connor McDavid's suspension, compares him to Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James
NHL

Corey Perry fires shot to the NHL for Connor McDavid's suspension, compares him to Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James

Better Collective Logo