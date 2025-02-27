Connor McDavid, Oilers receive bold warning from Panthers forward ahead of Stanley Cup Final rematch

The Florida Panthers won’t ever let the Edmonton Oilers live down the defeat during the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final, and why should they? As Connor McDavid and company arrive in Sunrise hoping to snap their four-game losing streak, Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues issued a stern reminder about the upcoming matchup.

It’s not often the Oilers make the cross-continental trip down to South Florida, however, whenever they do, tempers flare. Last season’s Stanley Cup Final offered one of the most electric playoff series in recent memory in the NHL. The Panthers ultimately prevailed, hoisting their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Since their clash in the Final, Edmonton and Florida have faced off just once—a 6-5 victory for the Cats in Alberta. This time around, the Oilers aim to return the favor and secure their first win over Florida since Game 6 of last season’s SCF. A victory could provide some much-needed closure and snap their current four-game losing skid.

Ahead of the marquee matchup, Evan Rodrigues dropped a bold admission about facing McDavid and the Oilers, reflecting on the memories it brings back in Sunrise.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to the Florida Panthers victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

“Whenever there’s a rematch against these guys, you always want to try and come away with a win,” Rodrigues said, via Panthers beat writer Jameson Olive. “Obviously it brings back some good memories. I think you’ll get a playoff-type game tonight. We’re looking forward to it.“

Scoring drought

It may sound contradictory, as McDavid scored Team Canada’s golden goal during the 4 Nations Final against Team USA, but the Oilers’ forward has struggled to find the back of the net lately for Edmonton.

Amid Edmonton’s four-game losing streak, captain McDavid has registered only two points. His last tally was the championship goal for Canada, but he hasn’t scored for the Oilers since the Feb. 4 game against the St. Louis Blues.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Against the hard-nosed Panthers, McDavid will need to snap his slump and deliver for the Oilers, who are in desperate need of their star’s contributions.