NHL Rumors: Panthers could make a blockbuster trade after Matthew Tkachuk’s injury

Matthew Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off, playing his last game in the tournament final against Team Canada, who won thank to a Connor McDavid’s golden goal. A few days later, the Florida Panthers are in the process of finding a replacement for their star forward for the final stretch of the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

Tkachuk’s recent injury could motivate the Florida Panthers to make a significant trade before the trade deadline. It’s not easy to replace a player of the caliber of their star, who played a prominent role in winning the Stanley Cup last season.

“I’m feeling better, just recovering right now,” Tkachuk said of his injury. There’s no estimate on how long he’ll be sidelined, but the Panthers don’t want to miss any opportunities and are already planning to give the 27-year-old forward the days he needs to fully recover.

Which player could be traded to replace Tkachuk?

The player the Panthers would be interested in trading following Tkachuk’s injury is none other than Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes. “Florida could be a team in the running for Rantanen if Matthew Tkachuk’s long-term groin injury potentially ends his regular season,” said NHL insider Nick Kypreos in Sportsnet.

Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 25, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Mikko Rantanen joined the Carolina Hurricanes in January 2025 as part of a three-team trade involving the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. It seemed like a great deal for the Canes, but the Finnish forward hasn’t fit in well with the team, and now a trade might be a good option.

Another team is interested in Rantanen

Tkachuk’s Panthers are not the only team interested in Rantanen. In the last few hours, it has been reported that Auston Matthews‘ Toronto Maple Leafs could also make a run at the Hurricanes forward to replace a potential Mitch Marner exit.

It is uncertain whether the Hurricanes will be able to extend Rantanen’s contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1. In Florida, the case is being closely watched as the Panthers prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.