Dan + Shay to headline 2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 2 pregame concert: Time, how to watch and more

Before the puck drops in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay will take center stage in Raleigh. The special event is set to bring together hockey fans and country music lovers alike.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is bringing together more than just two teams chasing the biggest prize. Before the action shifts to the ice for Game 2, fans will get a dose of entertainment as country music stars Dan + Shay take center stage.

The Grammy Award-winning duo will perform on Thursday, June 4, ahead of the matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. The concert is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM ET and will be held outdoors at the South Plaza.

The event is open to the public and does not require a game ticket for admission. With the Stanley Cup Final drawing national attention, the NHL has continued its tradition of pairing championship hockey with live entertainment.

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How to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 2 pregame concert live

Fans can watch portions of Dan + Shay’s performance through the official Stanley Cup Final Game 2 broadcast on ABC in the United States.

The NHL announced that the Grammy Award-winning duo will headline a free pregame concert outside Lenovo Center in Raleigh before the Carolina Hurricanes face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Dan + Shay (Source: @NHLPR)

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The concert will take place on the South Plaza outside the arena and is open to the public at no cost. Unlike many championship-week events, fans do not need a game ticket to attend the performance.

The NHL and the Hurricanes have also confirmed that a watch party will follow the concert for those who remain outside the venue. For viewers at home in Canada, it will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

While the league has not announced a standalone stream dedicated exclusively to the concert, segments of the performance are expected to be included as part of the pregame coverage surrounding the Stanley Cup Final.

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What time does Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final start?

Game 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 4. The matchup features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

The game carries significant weight after Vegas secured a 5-4 victory in the series opener, stealing home-ice advantage and taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Carolina now faces the challenge of avoiding a two-game deficit.