Erik Karlsson regrets letting ‘winnable’ game slip away for Penguins vs Stars without Sidney Crosby

Erik Karlsson didn’t shy away from the reality after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, acknowledging the challenge of facing one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Pittsburgh played without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, forcing Karlsson to take on an even bigger leadership role as the team struggled to keep pace throughout the night.

“I think it was a winnable game for us. Ultimately, we didn’t do the work. They’re a good team for a reason and they showed that. It’s unfortunate that special teams, I think, was a big factor for them and a big letdown for us.”

Since the restart following the Olympic break, Karlsson has emerged as one of Pittsburgh’s primary voices on and off the ice. Injuries to Crosby and Malkin’s absence for different reasons, including suspension, have pushed the veteran into a leadership position during a critical stretch of the season. It wasn’t enough on Saturday against another Stanley Cup contender.

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Penguins are under pressure after loss vs Dallas Stars

The loss carries major implications for Pittsburgh’s playoff push, especially with Sidney Crosby still sidelined. The Penguins fell to third place in the Metropolitan Division standings for the first time in weeks and now face a crucial matchup against the New York Islanders, a direct competitor in the race for a postseason spot.

Karlsson emphasized that the margin for error is shrinking as the regular season winds down. Even without key stars in the lineup, he stressed that the group must find ways to close out tight games if they want to remain in contention.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t pull through all the way to the end. Kudos to them. They stuck with it longer than we did.” Now, the Pens only have nine game remaining to stay alive.