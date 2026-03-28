Sidney Crosby is out with Penguins as Dan Muse confirms roster move involving Rutger McGroarty

Sidney Crosby was ruled out for the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars. As a result, head coach Dan Muse had to make adjustments to the roster considering that Evgeni Malkin is also unavailable.

“Forward Rutger McGroarty has been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL). Forwards Avery Hayes and Joona Koppanen have been re-assigned to WBS.”

McGroarty has been one of the top prospects for the Pens and, for several weeks, fans had been waiting for him to receive an opportunity. Now, he could be a key factor in reaching the Stanley Cup playoffs.

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What is Sidney Crosby’s new injury?

Sidney Crosby suffered another lower-body injury in the game against the Senators, but the Penguins have not wanted to provide further details. The same thing happened with a previous injury he sustained during the 2026 Winter Olympics, which kept him out for nearly a month.

Can the Penguins make the playoffs in 2026?

The Penguins control their destiny to reach the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. At the moment, they have 88 points and sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division. Holding that spot would give them a ticket to the postseason. Considering the schedule and the matchups Columbus and the Islanders have ahead, finishing 5-5 could be enough.