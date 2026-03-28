Penguins confirm Sidney Crosby injury update before 2026 NHL playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins finally provided an official update on Sidney Crosby after the legend left the game against the Ottawa Senators with an injury. The announcement also included another key name, Evgeni Malkin.

The Penguins confirmed the information with an official statement: “Forwards Sidney Crosby (lower-body) and Evgeni Malkin (upper-body) will not play today versus Dallas and both remain day-to-day.”

Crosby’s designation as day-to-day leaves the door open for a quick return as Pittsburgh will enter a critical stretch of games toward the Stanley Cup playoffs. With the race tightening in the Eastern Conference, the Penguins appear focused on avoiding unnecessary risk.

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Sidney Crosby day-to-day as Penguins enter crucial playoff stretch

With Sidney Crosby officially ruled out against Dallas, attention now shifts to Pittsburgh’s upcoming schedule. The Penguins face the New York Islanders next Monday in what could be a pivotal matchup in the Metropolitan Division race. His availability for that game will likely depend on how he progresses over the next 48 hours.

The schedule becomes even more demanding immediately after. Pittsburgh will face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, creating a back-to-back scenario that may influence the team’s decision-making. Even if Crosby improves quickly, the Penguins could prioritize long-term health.

For now, the day-to-day label offers cautious optimism. It suggests the injury is not expected to keep Crosby out for an extended period, but the team is leaving flexibility. Six wins in ten games might be enough to clinch a playoff spot and that’s why the Pens have margin at least to face Dallas.