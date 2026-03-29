Sidney Crosby’s injury update is ‘day to day’ and uncertain after Penguins loss vs Stars

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell 6-3 to the Dallas Stars without Sidney Crosby in the lineup, and the absence of their captain was felt throughout the game. The loss comes at a critical moment with the Pens fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Head coach Dan Muse did not provide many details about Crosby’s status. “He’s still day to day.” The brief update offered little clarity about when the veteran might return.

Muse was also asked whether the injury was related to Crosby’s previous issue that occurred during the 2026 Winter Olympics. “It’s a lower body injury. Not going to go into anything other than that.”

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Sidney Crosby’s injury hurts Penguins in tight playoff race

Without Sidney Crosby, the Penguins slipped in the Metropolitan Division standings following the loss. Pittsburgh dropped to third place after being overtaken by the Islanders, tightening an already crowded race toward the postseason positioning. Every point now becomes crucial with only a handful of games remaining.

The timing adds even more pressure with a head-to-head matchup looming in New York. The Penguins are set to face the Islanders on Monday in what could be a pivotal game in the playoff race. Crosby’s availability for that contest remains uncertain, increasing the stakes for Pittsburgh.

If Crosby remains out, the Penguins will need others to step up quickly. The team is entering the final stretch of the season, and consecutive losses could prove costly.