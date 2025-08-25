Former teammate of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews retires while still among top 10 in NHL ranking

Following a 14-year tenure in the NHL, a former teammate of Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie has called it a career. Now, he’s set for the next chapter, while still owning a seat in a top 10 ranking in the league.

Though he never managed to get his hands on the Stanley Cup, Barrie has had a memorable NHL career. He shared the ice with some of the best players of his generation and history, like Matthews, MacKinnon, and McDavid, and he put on impressive numbers of his own.

At 34 years of age, Barrie announced his decision to step away from the NHL—at least from the playing side of it. However, he still ranks among the league’s top 10 defensemen in scoring since the 2011-12 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good things come to an end

After making his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche in 2012, Barrie has recorded 508 points (110 goals and 398 assists) in 822 appearances. Those numbers put him in tenth place for most by a defenseman ever since his first presentation on February 7, 2012.

Tyson Barrie #22 of the Edmonton Oilers against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on February 17, 2023.

Advertisement

Through his career, Barrie has played for five NHL organizations. He was drafted by the Avalanche, where he spent eight seasons. Barrie would go on to be traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, before signing as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers in 2020. The Oilers shipped him off to the Nashville Predators, and Barrie’s final stint in the league was with the Calgary Flames, where he signed as an UFA.

Advertisement

see also Connor Bedard’s record-setting Blackhawks teammate reportedly poised to shock Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk

Who leads the ranking?

To no one’s surprise, Erik Karlsson sits comfortably in first place for defensemen scoring since Barrie’s debut campaign. Widely acknowledged as the best offensive blueliner of his generation, Karlsson has recorded 799 points since the 2011-12 season.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman is in second place thanks to his 748 goal participations. And closing out the podium is MacKinnon‘s new Colorado Avalanche teammate, Brent Burns. The blueliner has registered 727 points since the 2011-12 campaign.