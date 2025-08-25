Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers are reportedly defying Stuart Skinner in contract year

As the 2025–26 season approaches, the Edmonton Oilers face lingering uncertainty in net. While 26-year-old Stuart Skinner is listed as the starting goaltender, his position is anything but locked in.

By Bruno Milano

Connor McDavid skates during an Edmonton Oilers game.
© Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid skates during an Edmonton Oilers game.

The Edmonton Oilers have gone to two straight finals. However, they haven’t been able to bring the Stanley Cup home. Despite having a superstar on their roster like Connor McDavid, the team is still trying to shape up for the next season. However, one of those changes might include a Stuart Skinner, who is in a contract year.

According to a report by an NHL insider, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman might be weighing his options regarding his goalie. It seems like the Oilers want to see if Skinner can overcome the playoff pressure before giving him a new contract.

Skinner is entering the final year of his current $7.8 million contract. It seems like Bowman message is clear here: Skinner either delivers, or the team will replace him.

Advertisement

There are big questions about Skinner

When a team has gone to the Stanley Cup Final for two straight years, it’s usually a sign that their roster is very reliable and good. However, Skinner is in the eye of the storm. His consistency, especially in the playoffs, has come into big question.

Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers.

Advertisement

By keeping Skinner as the starter without a new contract, the goalie is on a do-or-die situation. He either delivers and gets a new deal, or he goes to free agency. It’s a high-stakes season for him.

NHL News: Connor McDavid expected to see key Oilers duo split next season, reports indicate

see also

NHL News: Connor McDavid expected to see key Oilers duo split next season, reports indicate

What’s the best way to avoid expensive deadlines?

As Allan Mitchell of The Athletic reported, “If the Oilers get to the deadline with cap room and a clear trade target, there’s every chance there will be competition from other interested teams.” Beyond that, he gives a new perspective on the Oilers GM’s perspective. “The best way to avoid expensive deadlines? Grow your own players. Bowman appears to be giving Skinner, on the final year of his value contract, a ‘stand and deliver’ opportunity.”

Advertisement

When you see that the Oilers have $46 million locked up in players like Connor McDavid, Evan Brouchard, Darnell Nurse, and Leon Draisaitl, the cap space is not that flexible on the Oilers. That’s why the Oilers are putting Skinner on the fence too.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
McDavid's Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Matthews' Leafs
NHL

McDavid's Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Matthews' Leafs

McDavid's Oilers confirm special event for Stanley Cup Final rematch vs. Tkachuk's Panthers
NHL

McDavid's Oilers confirm special event for Stanley Cup Final rematch vs. Tkachuk's Panthers

McDavid reportedly left out to dry by Oilers in attempt to land Marchand's former teammate
NHL

McDavid reportedly left out to dry by Oilers in attempt to land Marchand's former teammate

Oilers' Jeff Jackson sets record straight on Connor McDavid's extension saga
NHL

Oilers' Jeff Jackson sets record straight on Connor McDavid's extension saga

Better Collective Logo