NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers are reportedly defying Stuart Skinner in contract year

The Edmonton Oilers have gone to two straight finals. However, they haven’t been able to bring the Stanley Cup home. Despite having a superstar on their roster like Connor McDavid, the team is still trying to shape up for the next season. However, one of those changes might include a Stuart Skinner, who is in a contract year.

According to a report by an NHL insider, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman might be weighing his options regarding his goalie. It seems like the Oilers want to see if Skinner can overcome the playoff pressure before giving him a new contract.

Skinner is entering the final year of his current $7.8 million contract. It seems like Bowman message is clear here: Skinner either delivers, or the team will replace him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are big questions about Skinner

When a team has gone to the Stanley Cup Final for two straight years, it’s usually a sign that their roster is very reliable and good. However, Skinner is in the eye of the storm. His consistency, especially in the playoffs, has come into big question.

Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers.

Advertisement

By keeping Skinner as the starter without a new contract, the goalie is on a do-or-die situation. He either delivers and gets a new deal, or he goes to free agency. It’s a high-stakes season for him.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor McDavid expected to see key Oilers duo split next season, reports indicate

What’s the best way to avoid expensive deadlines?

As Allan Mitchell of The Athletic reported, “If the Oilers get to the deadline with cap room and a clear trade target, there’s every chance there will be competition from other interested teams.” Beyond that, he gives a new perspective on the Oilers GM’s perspective. “The best way to avoid expensive deadlines? Grow your own players. Bowman appears to be giving Skinner, on the final year of his value contract, a ‘stand and deliver’ opportunity.”

Advertisement

When you see that the Oilers have $46 million locked up in players like Connor McDavid, Evan Brouchard, Darnell Nurse, and Leon Draisaitl, the cap space is not that flexible on the Oilers. That’s why the Oilers are putting Skinner on the fence too.