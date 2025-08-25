NHL News: Oilers expected to reunite Connor McDavid with a familiar face next season

The sting of falling short of a title in the last two NHL seasons still lingers within the Edmonton Oilers’ organization, and the desire for redemption is stronger than ever. Connor McDavid has remained the team’s standout star, and many are speculating about a potential reunion with a former teammate to finally make a serious push next season.

Veteran forward Evander Kane had a stint with Edmonton before surprisingly landing with the Vancouver Canucks via an intriguing trade. According to one analyst, he’s now being targeted for a potential return to Kris Knoblauch’s squad.

David Staples, founder of The Cult of Hockey, reported via his official X account (formerly Twitter) that the Oilers may acquire the left winger just ahead of the trade deadline.

“The Oilers will trade for Evander Kane at the deadline,” he wrote after being asked to share hot takes for the upcoming season. Is this move viable? Absolutely. But several factors need to be considered—chief among them, the financial aspect.

Connor McDavid #97 and Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilers talk after a timeout.

The financial hurdle

While a return to Edmonton would seem like a logical move for pending free agent Evander Kane, the gritty forward’s future with the Oilers is far from certain due to a single, significant obstacle: money.

The team’s tight salary cap situation makes it difficult to accommodate his current cap hit of $5.125M, which is a considerable number for a team aiming to retain its core players. Kane is in the final year of a four-year deal and, at 35 years old when the contract expires, may be entering the least productive phase of his career.

While his past output has justified the price tag, a potential reunion would likely hinge on Kane accepting a substantial pay cut, with a cap hit around $3.5M perhaps being the only way to make financial sense for the cap-strapped organization.

How much could Kane’s return benefit McDavid?

A potential return for Evander Kane to the Edmonton Oilers would be a major win for captain Connor McDavid, offering a significant boost to the team’s top-six forward group. The veteran winger’s physical, hard-nosed style of play and proven goal-scoring ability provide valuable support to McDavid, creating more space on the ice and serving as a formidable net-front presence.

Kane’s presence takes some of the scoring pressure off the superstar captain and adds a dynamic, playoff-tested element to the Oilers’ attack. While the financial hurdles are a reality, bringing Kane back would give McDavid another top-tier weapon in his quest for a Stanley Cup.

