How many fans are attending the 2026 NHL Winter Classic between NY Rangers and Panthers today?

The 2026 NHL Winter Classic has turned Miami’s loanDepot Park into a frozen arena under palm trees, where hockey’s tradition meets subtropical spectacle. This clash between the Rangers and Panthers carries a buzz far beyond the scoreboard

A sold-out crowd filled the ballpark’s reconfigured bowl for this historic outdoor clash, marking Florida’s first Winter Classic in league history. Tickets vanished quickly as the NHL brought its marquee New Year’s tradition to the Sunshine State.

Fans packed into every seat ready to witness ice and heat collide, with a backdrop of Biscayne Bay and winter theatrics that defy expectation. The turnout reflects not just the popularity of the teams involved but hockey’s growing footprint in an unconventional market.

Attendance at the 2026 NHL Winter Classic

As the NHL brought its marquee New Year’s spectacle toloanDepot Park in Miami, the usual rhythm of Florida sports shifted into overdrive. The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers have sold out the event, ensuring that hundreds of fans will be in attendance.

The New York Rangers pose for a team photo prior to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

For the first outdoor hockey game ever held in the Sunshine State, the stadium’s configuration for hockey allowed for roughly 35,000-plus fans to fill the seats, a notable turnout for a regular-season clash in such an unusual setting.

The crowd figure reflects more than just a sold-out event: it’s a sign of how deeply the Winter Classic tradition has gripped fans, even outside of the sport’s cold-weather heartland.

Outdoor NHL contests have historically drawn large audiences, averaging over 50,000 spectators per game across the event’s history, and Miami’s iteration continues that trend of raucous engagement despite the subtropical backdrop.

In an atmosphere framed by palm trees, retractable roofs and a spectacle that blends beach-town pageantry with winter nostalgia, the attendance figures do more than populate a box score. They suggest that the draw of outdoor hockey, and the rare chance to experience it live, remain powerful.

