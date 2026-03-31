Is Evgeni Malkin playing tonight, March 31, for Penguins vs Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena?

Evgeni Malkin is officially listed as day-to-day and his status for tonight’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings remains a game-time decision so far.

While the legendary center has missed the last four contests due to an undisclosed upper-body injury, there is a glimmer of hope for the PPG Paints Arena crowd. He returned to practice in a full-contact capacity earlier this week.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for this Tuesday night showdown. As the 2025-26 NHL regular season winds down, the Penguins find themselves in a heated battle for positioning within the Metropolitan Division.

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What happened to Evgeni Malkin?

Evgeni Malkin is currently sidelined with an undisclosed upper-body injury sustained during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 22.

While the team has been tight-lipped about the exact nature of the ailment, head coach Dan Muse clarified that this is a new issue and not a recurrence of the shoulder injury that cost “Geno” significant time earlier this winter.

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025 (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

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The injury occurred during a physical sequence late in the game, and though he initially attempted to play through the discomfort, he was moved to “day-to-day” status shortly after.

The veteran center had been in vintage form prior to the setback, serving as the engine for the second line and providing the secondary scoring the Penguins desperately need for their playoff push.

How many games has Evgeni Malkin missed?

Evgeni Malkin has missed the last four consecutive games since being scratched from the lineup on March 24. His absence has forced the team to shuffle their middle-six forward group, relying on younger talent and tactical adjustments to fill the void left by one of the most productive players in franchise history.

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This latest stint on the injured list adds to a turbulent 2025-26 season for the Russian superstar. Earlier in the campaign, “Geno” missed 15 games due to a separate upper-body injury and sat out an additional five games due to an NHL suspension following a high-sticking incident.

Despite these interruptions, he has remained a point-per-game player when healthy, making his current absence even more glaring as the team fights for a wild-card spot.

When could Evgeni Malkin return?

Evgeni Malkin could return as early as tonight, March 31, against the Detroit Red Wings, though he remains a game-time decision. The most encouraging sign for Penguins fans was his participation in a full-contact practice this past Sunday.

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Typically, when a player of his caliber sheds the non-contact jersey and rejoins the main group for drills, a return to game action follows within 48 to 72 hours.

The coaching staff opted to keep him out of Monday’s blowout win against the Islanders to ensure he was 100% ready for the “back-to-back” scenario. If he doesn’t suit up tonight at PPG Paints Arena, his next opportunity will come on Thursday, April 2, when the team travels to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.