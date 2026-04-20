Is Leon Draisaitl playing tonight, Apr. 20, for the Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs vs Ducks?

Since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 15th, Leon Draisaitl has been out of the Edmonton Oilers‘ lineup in the 2025-26 NHL season. However, he could make his way back onto the ice for Game 1 against the Anaheim Ducks in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers have yet to rule Draisaitl’s in or out for Game 1 against the Ducks at Rogers Place. In fact, Sportsnet reports that Draisaitl will be a game-time decision. The German star missed the final 14 games of the regular season after being placed on Injured Reserve (IR). However, Draisaitl has been practicing with his teammates since April 13.

While his status remains officially uncertain, the fact that he practiced with no limitations on the second line during Edmonton’s Sunday session suggests he is trending toward a return as the Oilers kick off their road to redemption in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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“Back on Oilers’ power play and on a regular line, it certainly appears Leon Draisaitl is set for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Sportsnet’s Gene Principe reported on his X account.

Leon Draisaitl will miss the remainder of the regular season

Oilers need Draisaitl

Coming off consecutive Stanley Cup Final losses, Connor McDavid and company are desperate to add a sixth championship to the Oilers’ legacy. While the path ahead will not be easy, having a healthy Leon Draisaitl back could go a long way. Despite his 17-game absence, Draisaitl finished the campaign with 16 power-play goals (PPG), leading the team in that category.

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Draisaitl’s potential return strikes fear into the Ducks—and the rest of the league; when he and McDavid are firing on all cylinders, opponents have few answers, especially when Edmonton is on the man-advantage.

Oilers’ power play meets Ducks’ penalty kill

Edmonton finished the 2025–26 regular season with the NHL’s top-ranked power play, operating at a 30.6 PP%. Special teams are always crucial in the postseason, and this dominance has fueled the Oilers’ deep runs in recent years.

Conversely, the Ducks have struggled to kill off penalties, recording the sixth-worst penalty kill in the league at 76.4%. If Draisaitl remains active for the entire series, Anaheim must stay disciplined, or the matchup could quickly get out of hand.

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This young Orange County squad lacks playoff experience and may find itself wet behind the ears against a redemption-seeking Edmonton group. Ultimately, McDavid and Draisaitl are determined to bring Lord Stanley back to Alberta and restore Edmonton’s status as the City of Champions.