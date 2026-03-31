Is Sidney Crosby playing today, Mar. 31, for Penguins vs Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena?

Sidney Crosby is expected to play today for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Detroit Red Wings. After the injury suffered last Thursday in the loss to the Ottawa Senators, the veteran is back.

Yesterday, the legend was key as the Penguins defeated the New York Islanders 8-3 in a pivotal game within the Metropolitan Division. Despite having little recovery time, he looked to be in very good form.

Now, the challenge will once again be very difficult at home against another team like Detroit that is involved in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. A victory would give Pittsburgh some margin heading into the end of the season.

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NHL standings for the Pittsburgh Penguins

After the win against the Islanders, the Pittsburgh Penguins regained second place in the Metropolitan Division with 90 points and hold a one-point lead over New York and a two-point lead over Columbus. In the wild card race, they have also gained breathing room with a four-point advantage over the Senators.

How can the Penguins make the NHL playoffs?

The Penguins control their destiny to make the playoffs and, considering the remaining schedule for the teams involved, five wins in the last eight games of the calendar seems to be the ideal formula to clinch a spot without trouble. Even with four victories, the probabilities are very high.