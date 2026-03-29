Penguins don’t blame NHL referees for complicating path to 2026 playoffs without Sidney Crosby

Erik Karlsson didn’t hide his frustration after the Penguins’ latest loss against the Stars, pointing to the flow of the game and the impact of officiating decisions throughout the season. However, the veteran avoided directly blaming referees, instead emphasizing accountability inside the locker room.

“We saw what happened. I don’t think it does me any good or us any good by standing here and having excuses or pointing fingers. We all watched the same game.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins have dealt with similar frustrations at different points this season, especially in tight games where penalties and non-calls have shifted momentum. For example, almost all challenges going against them for goalie interferences.

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Penguins dealing with adversity without Sidney Crosby

The Penguins have been navigating a lot of games in the last month without Sidney Crosby, whose absence has been noticeable in key moments. The captain missed the latest matchup against the Stars, but could be back soon.

What’s Penguins next game?

The Penguins’ next game is on Monday against the New York Islanders. It’s a direct matchup within the Metropolitan Division which will be crucial in the race toward the NHL playoffs.