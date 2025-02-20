Keith Tkachuk’s pregame message to son Matthew Tkachuk before 4 Nations Final: “Take care of your brother”

Matthew Tkachuk has been a part of some memorable and legacy-defining games throughout his NHL career. However, Team USA’s meeting with Team Canada in the Four Nations Final will have an additional touch, as he’ll play for a title alongside his brother, Brady Tkachuk. During warmups, American legend—and the stars’ father—Keith Tkachuk made something clear to Matthew.

Brady and Matthew have had very different NHL careers, as the older sibling has been a part of better teams, winning a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024, after losing in the Final in 2023.

Brady, on the other hand, has yet to participate in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game with his Ottawa Senators. However, he has been earning invaluable experience during the NHL’s best-on-best competition, playing the highest level of hockey in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew and Brady play together on Team USA’s second forward line, forming a two-man wrecking crew that’s unstoppable on the ice. However, ahead of the Four Nations Final, Keith sent Matthew some clear instructions, reminding him that no matter the success, he will always be Brady’s older brother.

Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team United States celebrates with Matthew Tkachuk #19 after scoring a goal against Jordan Binnington #50 of Team Canada during the first period in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“Take care of your brother [Brady] tonight,” Keith Tkachuk told Matthew during warmups, via Hockey Daily. “That’s all I want you to do buddy. Be a good leader for him and your team.”

Advertisement

see also Team USA defenseman Brock Faber drops harsh admission about Canada before 4 Nations Final

Following Dad’s advice

The Tkachuk brothers wasted no time making their presence felt, laying the body all over the ice and playing like bloodhounds on the forecheck. The siblings are Team USA’s heart and soul, but they also bring the star power, and when under duress, they stood tall.

Advertisement

Brady partially tied the score at one after cashing in on loose change in the crease following Matthew’s wrap-around shot attempt on Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington.