Mike Sullivan breaks silence after NY Rangers announce plan to trade star Artemi Panarin

It was an open secret around the Big Apple. The New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin have been trending in different directions for a while now. However, as the organization confirmed the Russian star won’t be re-signed, Mike Sullivan explained the decision with a straightforward statement.

Nothing has gone according to plan for Sullivan and the Rangers in the 2025-26 NHL season. However, the decision to move on from Panarin may have been taken prior to the monumental letdown that has been the ongoing campaign.

On that note, Sullivan delivered a sincere message to Panarin, who admitted he was caught flat-footed by the news of his imminent departure from the City That Never Sleeps.

“It boils down to, I think, big picture decision making. I think this is obviously a discussion that probably predated me,” Sullivan admitted, via The New York Post’s Mollie Walker. “Every organization goes through those decisions. I don’t think you make those decisions on a whim. There’s always a big picture that has to be kept in mind when making organizational-type decisions, and I think that this was one of them.”

Artemi Panarin at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sullivan distances himself from the decision

Sullivan has only been in the Concrete Jungle for a few months, but he has seemingly learned the rules of this fast-paced, blink-and-you-miss-it environment. With Panarin’s departure potentially reflecting on the head coach, Sullivan was quick to clear the air.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion made it clear that the decision came from general manager Chris Drury and his staff, and that he had no involvement. By doing so, Sullivan hopes to secure Panarin’s best effort in what could be his final games as a Ranger.

Panarin may have an ace up his sleeve

With Panarin holding a full no-movement clause in his contract, New York must find a trade partner willing to convince “The Breadman” to waive it. According to reports, Sullivan and the Rangers are aware of potential destinations for Panarin, but finding a suitable trade and package will remain a challenge.

Every NHL team knows Panarin will become available next summer. For those teams, it’s a matter of weighing their options and deciding whether acquiring Panarin as a rental for the Stanley Cup Playoffs makes sense.

