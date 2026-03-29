Mike Sullivan emphasizes how highly NY Rangers rate Igor Shesterkin after masterclass at MSG

The New York Rangers’ 3-1 victory over the Florida Panthers wouldn’t have been possible without Igor Shesterkin. Mike Sullivan made that clear after the game, as the Blueshirts look to end the NHL season in good spirits. As sour as the campaign may taste and as south as things may head, the Rangers have one of the best goalies in the league, and they don’t take that lightly.

“I don’t think anybody inside of our dressing room or inside of our organization takes [Shesterkin] for granted,” Sullivan said after the game, per NHL.com. “He’s a superstar goaltender in this league and he gives us a chance to win each and every night with the timely saves that he makes.”

Against the Panthers, Shesterkin did just that. Less than two years ago, these two sides were competing in an Eastern Conference Final. In 2026, they squared off in an authentic tank bowl in the NHL. In the end, New York’s goalie simply wanted the win more.

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In addition to a 15-save performance in the first period, Shesterkin came up with clutch stops to stop any attempt of a comeback from Florida in its tracks. New York struck at the right times, but it was Shesterkin who put the Rangers in a position to even be in the game. Hadn’t it been for a fluke goal with less than a minute left in regulation, Shesterkin would have secured his second shutout of the campaign. Still, New York has no complaints about its goalie’s masterclass on home ice.

Rangers start Shesterkin night in and night out

With Jonathan Quick still sidelined with an upper-body injury and rookie Dylan Garand as the secondary option, Sullivan and the Rangers have barely given Shesterkin time to catch his breath in the 2025-26 NHL season. Shesterkin has missed some time of his own throughout the year, though.

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As Shesterkin is fully healthy again and on a heater, it makes sense why New York wants to ride out the hot hand. The Russian netminder has been between the pipes in 7 of the Rangers’ last 10 outings. Shesterkin is 3-4-0 in his last seven starts.

What NY Rangers play for in last games of the season

The Rangers are gearing up for their last eight games of the season. The 2025–26 campaign has been a nightmare, and New York can finally see the finish line. With nothing left to play for and fans actually hoping for losses to improve their odds in the NHL Draft Lottery, Sullivan and the team’s mantra are quite the opposite. New York hopes to turn the tide—or at least start to do so—by stringing together strong outings and wins.

The Blueshirts are currently on a two-game winning streak and have won consecutive home games for the first time this season. Perhaps the sun is indeed coming out over the Manhattan skyline for the Rangers, but it’s all still a work in progress.

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