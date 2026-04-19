Mika Zibanejad commits to NY Rangers despite terrible season under Mike Sullivan

Mika Zibanejad was the best skater on the New York Rangers by a landslide in the 2025-26 NHL season. With the Blueshirts headed for a retool, the veteran center is staying committed to the process under head coach Mike Sullivan.

“I want to be here. I want to be here to turn this around,” Mika Zibanejad said during the Rangers’ clean-out day after the 2025-26 NHL season, via The Athletic. “I think I proved what I can do and what I’m still capable of doing.”

Zibanejad’s statement is just what Sullivan and the Rangers needed after a crushing campaign. Nothing went the Blueshirts’ way in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, but their biggest star is showing no signs of giving up. Sullivan, who was torn about his first year in New York, recorded the worst single-season record of his career, as the Blueshirts finished 34–39–9 in 2025–26.

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For the Rangers, their 77-point finish was their lowest total in an 82-game season since 2017–18, when they finished with the exact same record. This time, however, the Blueshirts finished dead last in the Eastern Conference—for the first time in franchise history. Though the Rangers were always confident they can turn things around, hearing Zibanejad’s firm commitment definitely helps.

Mike Sullivan had a rough debut season with NY Rangers.

Zibanejad could’ve requested a trade

With the Rangers headed for some more rough years and Zibanejad turning 33 on April 18, it was plausible he didn’t see a future in the Big Apple anymore. However, Zibanejad isn’t jumping ship. If there’s a solution to the crisis in Manhattan, Zibanejad wants to help the Rangers figure it out.

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Needless to say, 30-plus-goal seasons like the one he had last campaign will definitely come in handy for a team whose goal production came in fits and starts. Zibanejad believes there’s more where his latest 78-point season came from—and Sullivan’s Rangers can only hope that’s true.

Zibanejad’s contract

Zibanejad is under contract through the 2029–30 season (eight-year, $68 million deal). Signed to a full no-movement clause (NMC), he has full control of his future. If he wants out, he can request a trade and virtually decide where he’d like to play next. However, that isn’t the case. Zibanejad wants to be a Blueshirt; his NMC only guarantees he can’t be caught by surprise by GM Chris Drury and a front office that often takes the “team over players” mantra to a dangerous level.