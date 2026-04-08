Mike Sullivan explains reasoning behind recent boom of NY Rangers’ prospects

The 2025-26 NHL season was anything but memorable for the New York Rangers. Still, Mike Sullivan and the rest of the team can hold on to the Blueshirts’ recent form to end the campaign as a beacon of hope moving forward. Even in New York’s darkest hours in the league, there might be a silver lining, and that is mainly because of the up-and-coming young core in The Big Apple.

Fans in New York may frown upon some of Sullivan’s decisions. Mainly, the appointment of J.T. Miller as team captain is one that hasn’t made Sullivan many friends around town. Still, the head coach’s hits should be shouted out just as loudly as his mistakes—if naming Miller captain was even one of them. And thus, the two-time Stanley Cup champion deserves credit for the blooming of young players into key roles in Manhattan.

Obviously, the youngsters themselves deserve their flowers, but the head coach and the organization’s role can’t be taken for granted. As Sullivan voiced an honest comment on how he handles prospects, it becomes clear why the Rangers’ 2025–26 NHL campaign has been saved from being the worst in history by a group of guys in their early 20s.

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“One of the things that we look for all the time is whether a player is being challenged versus whether a player is being overwhelmed,” Sullivan admitted in dialogue with The Athletic. “If they can’t have a certain level of success, then it affects their confidence, their self-esteem. We’re always trying to find that sweet spot.”

Gabe Perreault at Madison Square Garden in New York City

New York City waits for no one, not even the Rangers

New York City is the most cosmopolitan place in the USA. Still, as different and diverse as its inhabitants may be, there is a common trait shared by all of the 8 million citizens in the Big Apple: everybody lives a fast-paced life. The anxiety around town is felt everywhere, and it’s no different inside Madison Square Garden and around the Rangers.

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Fans demand results, and they can hardly wait. That helps explain why the Rangers have struggled to develop high draft picks in recent years. The expectations are set so high they lack realism, and if the front office and coaching staff don’t handle them responsibly, it can lead to players feeling burnt out early in their careers. At the end of the day, it drives them out of town. Naming examples of this scenario could fill books by themselves.

New era of NY Rangers hockey

Still, with Sullivan behind the bench, something’s clicked in New York. The Rangers have shown patience in developing exciting prospects like Gabe Perreault, Drew Fortescue, and Adam Sykora. In the home stretch of the season, it paid off. Obviously, not even close to the extent of success the Blueshirts hope to achieve with their young core. But right now, small steps are all they care about.

New York’s five wins in its last six outings might be just that—or even better—and that’s the best-case scenario for Sullivan. Otherwise, the tune heading into the NHL offseason would’ve been unbearable, with some even calling for him to be fired.

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The job’s not finished. It barely even started for the Rangers, but it seems the worst is over. Fans and critics may not salute them with a standing ovation as the closing act is done and the curtain closes, but it seems the Blueshirts won’t be pelted with rotten tomatoes on Broadway.