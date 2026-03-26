NY Rangers keep their historic promise to fans after missing Stanley Cup Playoffs

As discouraging as missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs is for the New York Rangers, at least fans can stand relieved that the organization will keep a long-standing tradition. Though no fan in Manhattan wants to see the Blueshirts struggle as much as they have in the 2025-26 NHL season, some may find an upside: they will save money in 2026-27.

According to The New York Post, season-ticket prices will not go up ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. It’s part of an unspoken pact between the authorities at Madison Square Garden and the Rangers. Despite Mike Sullivan and J.T. Miller sharing a glass half-full view after missing the playoffs, if the Blueshirts don’t live up to their standard, then an increased price for season-ticket holders isn’t justified.

Despite everything that’s gone wrong this season, the “World’s Most Famous Arena” and the Rangers are staying true to their historic tradition. It’s far from a reason for jubilation, but it’s at least a bit encouraging—entirely from a financial standpoint—for fans. However, even if the prices don’t go up next season, season tickets already cost an arm and a leg in New York.

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Not just the NY Rangers

As The New York Post noted, this tradition isn’t exclusive to the Rangers, but to the New York Knicks, too. When the Knickerbockers miss the NBA Playoffs, the arena decides not to raise the price for season-tickets, either. With the Knicks trending to make the postseason, it’s safe to assume their season-ticket holders won’t be safe from a price increase next season.

Mike Sullivan at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy.

The last time both Madison Square Garden-based organizations failed to make the playoffs in their respective leagues was in 2018-19. That time, the Rangers finished 32-36-14, while the Knicks ended their season with a 17-65 mark (tied for worst in franchise history).

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NY Rangers have nothing left to play for

Eliminated from playoff contention, the Blueshirts are now playing exclusively for their position in the 2026 NHL entry Draft. That and their own pride—though this one isn’t reflected on any stat line or ranking. With 10 games left on its schedule, New York now faces a choice: throw in the towel or compete until the end for its fans.

NY Rangers’ last 10 games