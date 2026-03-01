Mike Sullivan makes sincere comment about crucial NY Rangers star as others face trade rumors

As chaotic as things may be for Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers, there is one player who will not be traded under any circumstances: Igor Shesterkin, one of the best goaltenders in the NHL.

As the league gears up for the March 6 trade deadline, Sullivan put the Rangers on high alert with a bold message about trade rumors. However, he left Shesterkin out of that picture, as he made it abundantly clear that the Russian goalie is not going anywhere. It is not as if anyone truly believed Shesterkin could be on the move, but Sullivan made sure to leave no room for doubt.

“It’s comforting [to have Shesterkin], I’m not going to lie,” Mike Sullivan said, per NHL.com. “I think he’s the best goalie in the game. Just his compete level, he’s an elite player. So, it’s comforting to have him between the pipes.”

Shesterkin is not going anywhere. Instead, the Rangers will shop other intriguing assets—primarily players with expiring contracts or veterans who could be useful to Stanley Cup contenders, such as Vincent Trocheck, who is drawing strong interest across the NHL.

Could the Rangers trade Shesterkin?

In the NHL, anything can happen—both on the ice and in the front offices upstairs. However, the idea of New York trading away its best talent at a position as pivotal as goaltending makes a move involving Shesterkin unlikely—if not outright impossible.

Moreover, the Rangers’ netminder signed an eight-year, $92 million extension before the 2025–26 season. Why would New York move on from him just months after making Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history?

Even if it wanted to, Shesterkin’s contract includes a full no-movement clause (NMC), so unless the Russian is open to a change of scenery, a deal will not happen. As tough as the 2025–26 season has been for the Rangers, it has not been disastrous enough to warrant a blockbuster move involving Shesterkin. Quite frankly, nothing ever should.