NHL confirms very strong suspension to Wild star Ryan Hartman after rough action vs Senators

The game between the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators, which ended in a 6-0 victory in favor of coach Travis Green’s team, was marked by a strong foul by forward Ryan Hartman in the second period, causing a harsh sanction by the NHL‘s Department of Player Safety.

This is not the first time Hartman has ended up suspended in his 13-year NHL career, which has already fined him seven times. His previous suspension was imposed last season following a game against the Vegas Golden Knights in April 2024.

The NHL confirmed that it is suspending forward Ryan Hartman for violent conduct on Senators player Tim Stützle. The action had occurred on February 1, 2025, during a game between Minnesota and Ottawa, in which the 30-year-old forward had been ejected.

What will be the sanction imposed on Hartman?

In the second period, Hartman grabbed Stützle by the back of the neck and pushed him to the ice, causing an injury to Stützle’s face that required stitches. As a result, Hartman was suspended for 10 games without pay, resulting in a loss of $487,804.90 that will go to the Emergency Player Assistance Fund.

Ryan Hartman #38 of the Minnesota Wild and Martin Fehervary #42 of the Washington Capitals

Hartman’s recent suspension record

“Hartman maintains that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance by leaning on Stutzle and that his fall to the ice was accidental,” a player safety official said in a video explaining the decision. This is Hartman’s fourth suspension since April 2023, meaning the forward has an extensive record of penalties imposed by the NHL.

Hartman’s performance in the 2024-25 NHL season

Hartman has seven goals and 10 assists, having contributed 17 points in 48 games in his sixth season with the Wild. Minnesota will lose an important offensive player for 10 games, a significant absence. The 30-year-old veteran will return for the final regular season contests.