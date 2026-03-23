NY Rangers rookie Drew Fortescue being held out of NHL debut by Mike Sullivan

After Drew Fortescue signed his entry-level contract with the New York Rangers, fans expected Mike Sullivan to call him up to make his NHL debut. However, the head coach has revealed that will have to wait as the Blueshirts want to make sure the rookie is ready.

As reported by The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano, Fortescue won’t make his NHL debut on March 23‘s matchup with the Ottawa Senators. Sullivan noted the Rangers are looking for the rookie defenseman to get some practices with the team before making his career debut.

Drafted with the 90th overall pick (3rd round) in the 2023 NHL entry Draft, Fortescue has spent the past seasons in college with the Boston College Eagles. With the program in Chestnut Hill out of the NCAA Tournament, the Rangers called their highly-touted prospect up to the big leagues.

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Rangers are taking notes

Although Fortescue won’t be on the ice when the Blueshirts host the Sens at Madison Square Garden, he is making sure to put himself on the map and Sullivan’s radar. New York held an optional morning skate before the game, and the product out of Boston College was on the ice, wearing #45 on the back of his jersey.

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Sullivan and the Rangers are certainly taking notes of Fortescue’s work ethic. While he won’t be dressing against Ottawa, Sullivan made it clear he will have his rookie lap soon in the 2025-26 NHL season. “I would envision him playing some games moving forward,” Sullivan commented, via Daily Faceoff’s Jonny Lazarus.

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see also NY Rangers’ Mike Sullivan singles out Mika Zibanejad with praise after 4th straight loss

When could Fortescue make NHL debut?

After the matchup against the Senators, the Rangers will go on a short trip over the Canadian border to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Afterwards, they will be back for a seven-game homestand at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

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If the Blueshirts truly want to make Fortescue’s NHL debut feel like a movie, they could have him make his first appearance at home. It’d be a dream come true for the 20-year-old hometown kid, born in New York, New York.

Fortescue and Adam Fox are the only New Yorkers on the roster, though the latter isn’t from “The City”. Fortescue is a true born-and-bred New Yorker. Perhaps he can help the Rangers reconnect with the Big Apple’s idiosyncrasy and take the Blueshirts back to the top.

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