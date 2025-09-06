NHL News: Alex Ovechkin sends clear message to Capitals about potential retirement of no. 8 jersey

The NHL was privileged to witness a historic moment last season: Alex Ovechkin officially surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the league’s all-time leading goal scorer. Now, the question on many fans’ minds is whether the Washington Capitals should retire his iconic jersey number once the star decides to hang up his skates. But what does Ovechkin himself think?

Before kicking off preparations for the upcoming season, the Moscow-born star spent time in his homeland attending various events — including a friendly game organized by his longtime friend Pavel Datsyuk.

It was there, during a lighthearted exchange with the media, that the Capitals star was asked whether the Detroit Red Wings should retire Pavel Datsyuk’s jersey number. “Of course, he deserves it. But I don’t work for Detroit, so I can’t say anything” he told RIA Novosti’s Andrey Senchenko.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naturally, the conversation quickly turned to him — with the reporter asking if the No. 8 should be taken out of circulation in Washington once he retires. “As for the idea of ​​my number being retired by the Capitals, call Washington and find out about it.”

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his goal.

Advertisement

“I understand that hockey is not forever, but I’m not thinking about it now,” Ovechkin also added about his retirement.

Advertisement

see also Alex Ovechkin’s agent makes big revelation about the star’s return to the Capitals ahead of upcoming NHL season

Ovechkin’s legacy in Washington

After an unparalleled career with the Washington Capitals, Alex Ovechkin’s legendary tenure appears to be reaching its final stretch. With rumors swirling of a potential retirement after the season, the hockey world is reflecting on the monumental legacy of “The Great Eight.”

Advertisement

As the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and the face of the organization for nearly two decades, Ovechkin’s crowning achievement remains leading the Capitals to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

His explosive goal-scoring, fierce physical play, and unwavering commitment to the team have not only etched his name into the annals of hockey history but have also transformed the D.C. sports landscape, cementing his status as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is this Ovechkin’s final season with the Capitals?

While there has been no official confirmation, multiple sources suggest that this could be Alex Ovechkin’s final NHL season. However, the player himself has yet to make any definitive statement on the matter.