NHL News: Capitals raise eyebrows with suspension to assistant coach for undisclosed reason

The Washington Capitals surprised many with an indefinite suspension to an assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Detailed view of the Washington Capitals logo
Detailed view of the Washington Capitals logo

Following their Presidents’ Trophy conquest in the NHL, the Washington Capitals announced a shocking decision on a assistant coach. The Caps will be heading into the new season with a big question mark hanging over the staff in the nation’s capital city.

Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love has been placed on team-imposed leave pending results of an investigation by the National Hockey League. We will refrain from further comment until the NHL’s investigation is complete,” as stated by @CapitalsPR on X.

Developing story…

