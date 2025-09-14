NHL News: Capitals raise eyebrows with suspension to assistant coach for undisclosed reason

Following their Presidents’ Trophy conquest in the NHL, the Washington Capitals announced a shocking decision on a assistant coach. The Caps will be heading into the new season with a big question mark hanging over the staff in the nation’s capital city.
“Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love has been placed on team-imposed leave pending results of an investigation by the National Hockey League. We will refrain from further comment until the NHL’s investigation is complete,” as stated by @CapitalsPR on X.
Developing story…
