NHL News: Sabres star Rasmus Dahlin opens up about fiancée Carolina Matovac’s health issues during offseason

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has shared a deeply personal account of a life-threatening medical emergency his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, faced this offseason. In an open letter to the hockey and Buffalo communities, Dahlin described the traumatic events and the remarkable care that helped save Carolina’s life.

During a vacation in France earlier this summer, Carolina experienced severe heart failure that required repeated CPR over extended periods. Her condition led to weeks on life support before she received a heart transplant, an intervention that ultimately saved her life.

In a heartfelt letter published by NHL.com, Dahlin expressed the gravity of the situation, noting, “Without her receiving lifesaving CPR, the result would have been unimaginable. It is hard to even think about the worst-case scenario.”

The Sabres star highlighted the extraordinary efforts of medical staff at multiple hospitals. Dahlin and Matovac extended heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and rehabilitation teams whose expertise and commitment were instrumental in Carolina’s survival and recovery.

NHL and Buffalo community support

Dahlin also acknowledged the support provided by the NHL, NHLPA, and the Sabres organization. “We are so grateful for the commitment of Dr. Scott Delaney of the NHLPA, who went above and beyond to ensure that not only was Carolina receiving the best medical treatment possible, but also comforting our families while ensuring we understood what was going on,” Dahlin wrote.

The couple also thanked Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, along with team executives and staff, for their ongoing support. “They did everything possible to support us during this difficult time and showed how much they truly cared for us,” Dahlin said.

Looking ahead

Dahlin concluded by asking for continued privacy while Carolina completes her recovery. “As Carolina continues to recover, I know she is going to attack rehabilitation with the same fighter spirit she always has,” he wrote. The letter served as both an update on Carolina’s health and a heartfelt thank you to the medical teams, the NHL, the Sabres, and the broader hockey and Buffalo communities for their unwavering support.