NHL News: Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch reveals Connor McDavid–Leon Draisaitl plan amid Zach Hyman’s absence

With the NHL season just around the corner, the Edmonton Oilers are finalizing their top-line strategy amid a key absence. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the league’s most prolific forwards, are expected to start the season together while teammate Zach Hyman recovers from a wrist injury sustained in the Western Conference Final.

The stakes are high for Edmonton as it opens the season against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8 at Rogers Place. Fans are eager to see whether McDavid and Draisaitl can replicate their combined firepower while adjusting to a temporary shift in line combinations.

Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the plan Tuesday, noting that the duo’s pairing could change as preseason games progress. “This is what our plan is right now, but obviously that can change. We want to see how guys mesh, and without Hyman, we’re a little slim on top-six winger talent,” he said, according to NHL.com.

How will Edmonton adjust to Hyman’s absence?

With Hyman out for at least a month following wrist surgery, Trent Frederic will fill in on the top line alongside McDavid and Draisaitl. Frederic has yet to play a top-six role, but Knoblauch is optimistic. “He has pretty good hands, he can make plays, and he hasn’t had the opportunity to play in the top six ever,” the coach said.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Oilers look on during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

McDavid and Draisaitl’s chemistry has been tested over the past decade, and last season, they combined for 206 points in just 138 games — Draisaitl with 106 and McDavid with 100. The Oilers hope the duo can maximize offensive output while giving other lines more balanced ice time.

Can preseason set the tone for the Oilers’ forward group?

Preseason games, including Wednesday’s matchup against the Seattle Kraken, will be critical for evaluating the team’s depth. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to center the second line, with wingers and role players vying to secure roster spots.

“One thing when McDavid and Draisaitl are playing together, you get a lot more out of the rest of the three lines,” Knoblauch said. “The others get more ice time that is available when those two are playing 21 and 22 minutes apart. There isn’t much ice time left for the third and fourth lines.”

