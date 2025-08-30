NHL News: Auston Matthews’ teammate receives bold message from former NHLer ahead of Maple Leafs season

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, enter the 2025-26 season with both high expectations and new challenges. Losing one of their top offensive producers last year has placed added pressure on remaining veterans and newcomers alike. With a more collective offensive approach expected, the team hopes to blend new talent with seasoned players to make a real postseason push.

Among the new faces, Matias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy are expected to make significant contributions. While it may take time for them to fully adjust to the Maple Leafs’ system, their potential impact is already generating excitement around the franchise.

Yet, for analyst and “Leafs Morning Take” co-host Jay Rosehill, the spotlight isn’t on the rookies—it’s on Max Domi. After a disappointing season where Domi registered just 33 points in 74 games, Rosehill believes the veteran forward must raise his intensity and embrace a more dynamic role.

Can Max Domi step up and lead like a Maple Leafs icon?

Rosehill emphasized that Domi should channel the competitive spirit of a former Maple Leafs legend. “You know, when they signed him I thought he’s the type of guy we need, but I just need him to play, I need him to be involved more.”

Auston Matthews #34 of the Maple Leafs celebrates his goal with teammate Max Domi. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He added: “He needs to be more intense and more agitating into being; I don’t like to compare guys, but be like a Darcy Tucker, a guy who would do anything it wouldn’t really matter. He would do things to dictate the game, or take over and demand respect. This year, Max was trying to quietly score goals, but I think you gotta do more. You gotta play with more passion, be more intense, and I think he is capable of that.”

If Domi can embrace the Tucker-style approach—hitting, agitating, and pressuring opponents while still contributing offensively—he could significantly alter the Maple Leafs’ dynamic. With Dakota Joshua now the team’s primary agitator, adding another high-energy presence could make Toronto even more formidable in high-leverage situations.

Why Domi’s role could shape the Maple Leafs’ season

The role Domi plays alongside Auston Matthews could be pivotal. As Matthews commands top-line minutes, Domi’s ability to play with intensity and creativity may free his teammates and open up scoring chances. Rosehill suggests that a fully engaged Domi could act as the mental and physical spark the Leafs need, creating opportunities through pressure and strategic disruption rather than just traditional scoring.

Can Max Domi become a game-changing presence for the Maple Leafs in 2025-26?

If executed properly, this blend of skill and aggression could be a crucial factor in Toronto’s playoff ambitions. The 2025-26 season may very well hinge on whether Domi embraces this challenge and rises to the level expected of a top Maple Leafs forward.