NHL News: Red Wings’ Todd McLellan shares key update on star Patrick Kane’s return

The Detroit Red Wings are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel regarding Patrick Kane‘s injury. After missing the first nine games of the season, the veteran forward could soon be back on the ice with his teammates. The team, currently on the West Coast preparing to face the Vegas Golden Knights, received an encouraging update about Kane’s return.

Fans have been eager for news on the 1,300-game NHL veteran, who last played on October 17th. The absence of a star player of Kane’s caliber has been felt on the ice, making every update closely watched by the team and its supporters.

Head Coach Todd McLellan provided clarity on Kane’s progress during a Tuesday update, according to The Hockey News. “That is a sign that there’s a really good chance he could skate with us on Thursday,” McLellan said, signaling optimism about Kane joining the team’s practice sessions.

When could Patrick Kane return?

It appears that Kane is on track to practice with the team on November 6th, giving Red Wings fans hope for his eventual return to game action. “Again, we’re not there yet,” McLellan added. but we’re getting feedback from some really important people, including Patrick, and we’re hoping that he can practice with us and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his goal. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The team has been monitoring his recovery closely, providing updates as they receive more information. After weeks on the sidelines, it seems Kane is finally overcoming the latest setback.

Kane’s impact

Patrick Kane has amassed 1,307 games and 1,348 points (494 goals, 854 assists) throughout his NHL career, split between the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings. Last season, Kane contributed 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) on a Red Wings roster that narrowly missed the playoffs.

His return could provide a major boost for Detroit, who will be looking for his veteran leadership and scoring ability to help push the team further this NHL season.

