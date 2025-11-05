NHL News: Brady Tkachuk shares honest take on Senators’ early-season struggles

The Ottawa Senators have endured a bumpy start to the NHL season, struggling to find consistency amid injuries and tough divisional matchups. Their latest 4-3 overtime defeat against the Montreal Canadiens left them sitting at 6-5-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division, as frustration continues to mount in Ottawa.

For Brady Tkachuk, the challenge has been both physical and emotional. The Senators’ captain has played only three games this season before undergoing surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament — an injury suffered when Roman Josi cross-checked him into the boards during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Still, even from the sidelines, Tkachuk’s message remains clear: “Passionate. I think what we’ve accomplished it created just that much more passion to, not just do it again, but, you know, for our standards to rise and the passion to, you know, achieve our, you know, childhood dreams and win this thing,” he said during a media appearance at the premiere of Amazon Prime’s FACEOFF: Inside the NHL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Importance of showing players’ personalities

Tkachuk used the event to reflect on the team’s mindset and the importance of building something lasting “Growing up I was always watching the road to the Winter Classic and seeing the behind-the-scenes stuff like that and thinking it was the coolest thing in the world,” he recalled, adding that projects like Faceoff allow players to show a more human side.

Brady Tkachuk (#7) of the Senators celebrates his goal against the Maple Leafs last season. Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

Advertisement

“I think that’s important that, you know people don’t see but you know, show off, have an opportunity to showcase yourself and, you know, kind of almost feel like people and fans can be a part of it and get to know that side of things. I think that’s super cool opportunity,” Tkachuk said.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Auston Matthews sends stern message to Maple Leafs after comeback win vs Penguins

The Senators will aim to carry that same passion and standard Tkachuk spoke about as they prepare to visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, determined to steady their season before their leader returns.

Advertisement