The New York Rangers are off to a mixed start this season, standing at 5-5-2 and still searching for consistency under new head coach Mike Sullivan. Amid the early evaluation period, questions have surfaced around star forward Artemi Panarin and his future with the franchise.

Panarin, who turned 34 on Thursday, remains one of the Rangers’ most productive players, but management appears content to let the season develop before committing to a new deal. For now, both sides seem comfortable with a wait-and-see approach as the team gauges its long-term direction.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the organization is “not in a rush” to extend Panarin’s contract. “If and when those talks get going again in a meaningful way, term may be the issue,” LeBrun wrote. “Panarin turned 34 on Thursday. I don’t think he’ll be open to a short-term deal, which would probably be the Rangers’ preference.”

Could term length stall Panarin’s next deal?

Panarin’s agent, Paul Theofanous, is known for negotiating aggressively on behalf of his clients. He notably secured a significant raise for Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota after rejecting an earlier offer. LeBrun added that “this will be the last big contract in [Panarin’s] career,” suggesting Theofanous will prioritize security and term in any future discussions.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the Rangers in action during the game against the Sharks. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Rangers, meanwhile, are balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term cap flexibility. A lengthy deal for a veteran forward could limit their ability to manage upcoming contracts and potential roster adjustments.

NHL News: New York treatment is unfair to Rangers former first overall pick, Mike Sullivan believes

What it means for the Rangers’ season

If New York fails to maintain playoff contention as the season progresses, Panarin’s name could surface in trade discussions—a scenario that would have been unthinkable just a year ago. Still, for now, the Rangers remain focused on staying competitive and finding their rhythm under Sullivan’s system.

Panarin continues to serve as a cornerstone of the offense, and his performance will likely dictate whether those extension talks gain traction—or wait until the offseason.

