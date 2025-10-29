NHL News: Connor Bedard puts Jon Cooper, Team Canada on notice with bold statement after career-best outing with Blackhawks

Connor Bedard put on a masterclass as the Chicago Blackhawks routed the Ottawa Senators by a score of 7-3. Recording the first hat trick of his NHL career, Bedard didn’t stutter to dream even bigger with a message to Jon Cooper and Team Canada.

It took a little longer than the former first overall pick expected, but Bedard finally scored his first hat trick. It was a long time coming, but the Blackhawks’ messiah has finally seen hats rain down on him at United Center. As Bedard made it clear with an honest admission after the win vs the Senators, doing so in front of the home fans in Windy City meant a lot more.

With the first three-game performance crossed off his ‘to-do list’ in the NHL, Bedard is now raising the stakes. As he spoke with media after the game, he delivered a sincere comment on his desire to join Team Canada for the upcoming 2026 Olympics in Milan.

“Of course, if that’s something that I get to do, that would be unbelievable, and I would do anything to be on that team,” Bedard told NHL.com. “But I’m trying to take things day by day and have fun playing in the NHL and trying to grow as a team and win hockey games and do everything I can to play my best hockey. In the end, that’ll be what puts me in a spot to make it.”

Connor Bedard at the United Center on October 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Could come back to bite him

Needless to say, if Bedard can keep up his current form, he’d be a key addition for the Canadian national team during the Olympics. However, Team Canada has enough firepower to put together more than one star-studded roster. When it comes to Bedard in particular, his recent decision during the 2025 IIHF World Championship could play a role.

Bedard had been invited to participate in the World Championship taking place in Denmark and Sweden. However, the Blackhawks star opted to turn it down and instead focus on his training for the 2025-26 NHL season. Now, as Bedard is on the outside looking in, Cooper and Team Canada’s staff could give him a taste of his own medicine and look elsewhere.

Follow the leader

Entering the 2025-26 NHL campaign, all the eyes in Chicago were fixed on Bedard to lead the young team during Jeff Blashill’s first year as head coach. Whether it makes sense or not, 20-year-old Bedard is seen as an experienced leader. So far, he’s produced as one, too. 10 games into the season, Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 12 points—thanks to 6 goals and 6 assists.

With him leading the way, the Hawks have reason to believe. Even if it’s unrealistic for the rebuilding team in the City of Big Shoulders, Blackhawks fans are excited about the NHL season for the first time in years. That’s a success in itself—and it signals a roadmap for Bedard and company to follow.