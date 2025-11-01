The New York Islanders have experienced a rollercoaster start to the 2025-26 season, but they found their stride on Halloween night at Capital One Arena. Facing the Washington Capitals, the Isles relied on sharp skating, timely scoring, and a rejuvenated performance from their goalie.

Ilya Sorokin looked poised between the pipes, especially in the first period, giving New York the foundation to control the game. His early saves kept the team competitive against a Capitals squad eager to extend their winning streak.

After the game, Bo Horvat was quick to acknowledge his teammate’s effort, emphasizing how critical Sorokin’s performance was to securing the victory. His leadership and perspective reflected the Islanders’ confidence heading into the next stretch of the season.

Is Sorokin back to form?

Sorokin made 13 saves in the opening period, standing tall and frustrating Washington’s top scorers. Although Tom Wilson scored the first goal for the Capitals in the second period, Jean-Gabriel Pageau tied the game, giving the Islanders momentum. Horvat then scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, with Mat Barzal sealing the 3-1 win with an empty-netter after returning from a surprise benching.

“First of all, Ilya was phenomenal tonight being able to keep us in it like he did,” Horvat said, via NHL.com. “Without him in that first period, obviously, we’re not standing here happy about the game. So, it was phenomenal by him giving us some time to get our legs under us in a tough back-to-back.”

Impact on the standings

The win snapped New York’s three-game losing streak and improved their record to 5-5-1. They now sit just one point behind the Capitals, who have dropped three consecutive games and fell to 6-5-0 in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have shown that, while streaky, they can compete with strong divisional opponents when key players like Sorokin are at their best.

What’s next for the NY Islanders?

The Islanders will aim to extend their momentum when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Rookie Matthew Schaefer has been an early-season bright spot, and combined with Sorokin’s resurgence, New York hopes to build a winning streak and climb the division standings.

