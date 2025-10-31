Trending topics:
NHL News: Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour shares update on Seth Jarvis after leaving game vs NY Islanders

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour provided an update on Seth Jarvis following Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders.

By Alexander Rosquez

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes speaks with the media.
The Carolina Hurricanes cruised to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday, snapping a two-game skid and sending a statement early in the season. Seth Jarvis helped ignite the offense, but the night ended on a concerning note when he left the ice in the third period after blocking a shot with his ankle.

For the Hurricanes, the win showcased depth and resilience. Carolina stormed to a 3-0 lead and never looked back, capitalizing on New York’s absence of Mathew Barzal, who was scratched for arriving late to the morning skate. Yet despite the triumph, the lingering question remains about the availability of their young star.

At 23 years old, Jarvis is already emerging as one of the league’s rising talents, boasting back-to-back 30-goal seasons entering 2025-26. In just ten games this season, he has collected 11 points, including seven goals, making him a likely candidate for Team Canada in the upcoming Olympics and a cornerstone for Carolina’s future.

What did Brind’Amour say about Jarvis?

It doesn’t look great, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said regarding Jarvis, who left the game in the third period. The team will know more tomorrow.”

Seth Jarvis #24 of the Hurricanes skates with the puck. Luke Hales/Getty Images

The blunt assessment underscores the potential impact on Carolina’s immediate ambitions. Jarvis’ presence will be critical in the coming schedule and for the team’s postseason prospects.

How could this affect the Hurricanes’ upcoming games?

Carolina sits 7-3 through the first ten games, with two high-profile Eastern Conference matchups looming. They travel to face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, then visit the New York Rangers. Without Jarvis, the Canes’ offense could struggle to maintain consistency against top-tier opponents, which may influence their early push toward Presidents’ Trophy contention.

Even with the setback, the Hurricanes remain a strong contender under Brind’Amour, who has led the team to the playoffs in each of his seven seasons as head coach. If Jarvis returns healthy for the postseason, Carolina’s blend of youth and experience could finally translate into deeper playoff success.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
