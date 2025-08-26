NHL News: Blackhawks reportedly handling another piece of business before Connor Bedard’s extension in Chicago

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will continue to wait before committing to a long-term extension with the former first overall pick. Still, that’s fine with both parties going into the NHL season. Meanwhile, a report hints that the Chicago brass is considering a new contract for another player in the meantime.

The Blackhawks are confident they’ve found their goaltender of the future after trading for Spencer Knight. Now, Bedard and the Hawks must ink the young netminder to an extension.

Knight is entering the final season of his three-year, $13.5 million contract. Thus, Chicago must work out a deal with the 24-year-old before he becomes a restricted free agent (RFA) next summer.

“I do believe Chicago is considering some other business, and one of the things I do wonder about is Spencer Knight, he’s up after this year,” insider Elliotte Friedman commented on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Spencer Knight #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on March 03, 2025.

Knight in shining armor

His numbers aren’t anything to pop champagne bottles for. Still, Knight’s performance since arriving in the Windy City has been very promising. Bedard and the rest of the Blackhawks know a big area of concern might be solved with his arrival.

see also Connor Bedard’s record-setting Blackhawks teammate reportedly poised to shock Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk

Through 15 games with Chicago, Knight has posted a 3.18 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. As noted earlier, those numbers may not seem impressive, but they should also be considered in light of the Hawks’ defensive struggles and overall inefficiencies. As Jeff Blashill takes over the team, Knight hopes to be lent a hand by his teammates.

No worries about the future

While fans are wary of how long it’s taking for Bedard to sign an extension, the 20-year-old and the Blackhawks know it’s only a matter of when rather than if. With the salary cap set to rise ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, Bedard believes waiting is the best solution.

Entering his third NHL season, Bedard is confident in his play. If he produces the numbers he envisions, he’ll be in a much stronger position to sign a lucrative new deal with Chicago. However, coming off a bit of a slump during his sophomore campaign, leverage isn’t entirely on the former No. 1 pick’s side.