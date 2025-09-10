NHL News: Blackhawks star Connor Bedard gives key update on contract talks before season

The spotlight has rarely drifted from Connor Bedard since the Chicago Blackhawks made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Now 20 years old, the young center finds himself balancing two defining storylines: his looming contract extension and his growing role as the face of a franchise in transition.

Entering the final season of his three-year entry-level deal, Bedard could become a restricted free agent as early as July 1. Yet, his tone remains calm, even optimistic, about the ongoing negotiations with Chicago. “It’s nothing crazy,” he said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour, according to NHL.com.

He added: “We’re both comfortable with where we’re at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me.” His confidence stems not only from his relationship with the organization but also from his on-ice production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite a fractured jaw in his rookie campaign, Bedard has led the Blackhawks in scoring in back-to-back seasons, capped by 67 points in 2024-25 while playing all 82 games for the first time in his career.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks is congratulated by teammates. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will Bedard’s deal get done before the season?

The biggest question remains timing. Asked whether an extension might come before the puck drops this fall, Bedard replied simply, “We’ll see.” While contract talks continue, Chicago fans are left to wonder if their cornerstone player will commit long term before the season starts.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor Bedard teammate on Blackhawks hints potential move to Connor McDavid’s Oilers

How is Bedard preparing for the next step?

Beyond contracts, Bedard has focused on refining his skating this offseason to increase explosiveness. He’s also eyeing a potential spot on Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. “I would need to have a great start, kind of light it up a bit,” he admitted, acknowledging the immense depth of Canadian talent.

Advertisement

What does this mean for the Blackhawks?

The Blackhawks, who have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs five straight seasons, are relying on Bedard to anchor their rebuild. With new coach Jeff Blashill and a wave of young talent including Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore, Artyom Levshunov, and Sam Rinzel, the organization is leaning heavily on its youth movement. “We feel great about our guys,” Bedard said. “I think we’re all going to be growing up together and going through the fight together.”

SurveyShould the Blackhawks extend Connor Bedard before the 2025-26 season? Should the Blackhawks extend Connor Bedard before the 2025-26 season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

As training camp approaches, the Blackhawks’ immediate future hinges on whether they can lock up Bedard to a long-term deal while nurturing their promising core. The young star, meanwhile, seems focused on the bigger picture: leading Chicago forward and seizing a shot at Olympic glory.