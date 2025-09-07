Trending topics:
NHL News: Connor Bedard teammate on Blackhawks hints potential move to Connor McDavid’s Oilers

One Chicago Blackhawks teammate of Connor Bedard issued a strong confession on reported interest from Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers.

By Federico O'donnell

Connor Bedard at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesConnor Bedard at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The NHL offseason is slowly reaching its end, yet moves are still expected around the league. On that note, Connor Bedard might have to wave goodbye to a teammate on the Chicago Blackhawks. The party in the other end of the potential deal? None other than Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s been a fairly quiet summer for the Blackhawks. On that note, Bedard remains unsigned through his entry-level deal and is heading into a contract year in the NHL. However, there’s no concern in Chicago about the former first overall pick’s future. The same can’t be said for Edmonton and McDavid, whose extension has drawn the spotlight across the league.

Bedard isn’t the only youngster in Chicago entering the final season of his contract, though. Lukas Reichel will actually be playing for his future in the NHL during the 2025-26 campaign. The 23-year-old’s two-year, $2.4 million deal will come to an end on July 1st, 2026, and he hasn’t convinced the Hawks yet.

Gateway to the North

As a result, many believe he could be shipped off by Chicago to avoid losing him to free agency. Even Reichel himself has been made aware of a potential move to Edmonton to join McDavid and company.

Lukas Reichel #73 of the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena

Lukas Reichel #73 of the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena

“I heard from guys in Germany that I didn’t know knew hockey,’’ Reichel admitted, per Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘They come up to me and say, ‘You’re going to go to Edmonton.’ I can’t do anything about it.’’

Connor Bedard&#039;s net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

see also

Connor Bedard's net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

The German connection

Born in Nuremberg, Germany, it’s easy to see why Reichel could blend in just right with McDavid and the Oilers. Well, not exactly because of the captain but because of his sidekick, Leon Draisaitl.

Reichel has lots of potential, yet it remains untapped since he entered the NHL in 2020. Selected with the 17th overall pick, the Blackhawks had high expectations for Reichel, but the winger hasn’t paid back the franchise’s investment.

A move to Edmonton could be just what the young talent needs, as he’d be surrounded by a stacked roster in a winning culture. However, the Oilers are currently knee-deep in other urgent matters, including McDavid’s new deal and changes to the goaltending room. Right now, adding another unproven forward might not send the right message to fans or the team.

