NHL News: Former Maple Leafs forward reportedly signs PTO with Brad Marchand’s Panthers amid Matthew Tkachuk recovery

The Florida Panthers are making their final roster moves ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season, and they’ve added a familiar name to their mix. Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor has signed a professional tryout (PTO) deal, joining Brad Marchand’s squad as they contend with injuries and depth concerns.

Gregor, 27, is no stranger to change. After stints with the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and a single season with the Maple Leafs, he now aims to prove his worth in the Sunshine State. Known for his versatility and work ethic, Gregor faces a chance to carve out a role with a team seeking stability as star forward Matthew Tkachuk recovers from offseason surgery.

The PTO represents both opportunity and urgency. With the Panthers’ opening night approaching and roster spots at a premium, Gregor will need to impress quickly. His prior experience, combined with a determination to remain in the NHL, sets the stage for a high-stakes training camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can Gregor secure a long-term role amid Florida’s depth challenges?

Florida’s forward corps is already stacked, with veterans and young talent jockeying for ice time. Gregor’s role will likely center on providing insurance depth, especially if Tkachuk’s recovery extends into the season. “Noah Gregor has signed a PTO with Florida,” hockey analyst Jason Gregor reported on “X“.

Advertisement

The challenge is clear: Florida’s roster already features players making competition fierce. Gregor’s ability to adapt quickly and contribute on special teams or depth lines may be the deciding factor in whether he earns a permanent spot.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs teammate sends clear message on facing pressure after Mitch Marner trade to Golden Knights

Looking ahead to training camp and opening night

As the Panthers begin preparations for the 2025-26 campaign, Gregor will join other PTO signees in vying for ice time. His performance during camp, particularly in scrimmages and preseason games, will determine if he transitions from a short-term trial to a full-season contract.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Noah Gregor earn a roster spot with the Florida Panthers this season? Will Noah Gregor earn a roster spot with the Florida Panthers this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

If successful, Gregor could provide Florida with the insurance and flexibility it needs while Tkachuk recovers, ensuring the team maintains offensive balance and depth. Panthers fans will be watching closely as the 27-year-old former Maple Leaf looks to seize his NHL second chance.

Advertisement