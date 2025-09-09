The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, spent much of the offseason searching for answers in goal, with rumors linking them to high-priced options across the league. One name that surfaced repeatedly was veteran netminder John Gibson, whose $51.2 million contract represented both an opportunity and a financial obstacle.

Despite the chatter, general manager Stan Bowman ultimately kept faith in Stuart Skinner. The decision not only preserved salary cap flexibility but also reinforced a long-standing organizational belief: winning must come through balance, not just bold trades. Still, questions linger after the Oilers’ heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final loss to the Florida Panthers, where key saves were often missing.

As Edmonton prepares for another season, the spotlight grows sharper. Skinner’s ability to rise above the pressure—while Gibson begins a new chapter in Detroit—may shape how far this Oilers team can go in 2025-26.

Why did the Oilers walk away from Gibson?

Insider Elliotte Friedman addressed the situation during a recent podcast appearance. “I think the Oilers have said for the price it would take, and the salary they would have to fit in, there was nothing that made sense,” Friedman explained.

Stuart Skinner prepares for another season as the Oilers’ starting goaltender. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

At $6.4 million annually, Gibson’s cap hit proved prohibitive for a team already balancing megadeals for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton reportedly gauged interest but never advanced talks, wary of the financial cost and the price in future assets

Can Skinner shoulder the pressure in 2025-26?

Skinner enters the final year of his three-season, $7.8 million contract, carrying just a $2.6 million cap hit. That bargain figure offers Bowman breathing room—but also sets the stage for a pivotal “prove it” season.

The 26-year-old set ambitious goals last week, telling reporters he wants to help Canada at the 2026 Olympics while pushing Edmonton back to the Cup Final. His confidence sparked debate, with fans split between optimism and skepticism about his consistency.

What comes next for Edmonton?

The Oilers’ patience signals belief in internal growth rather than expensive quick fixes. If Skinner delivers, he’ll secure the crease long term at a team-friendly price. If not, Edmonton may be forced into the market before the trade deadline—where another high-stakes decision will await.