NHL News: Brad Marchand’s Panthers cut ties with former draft selection who never panned out

Determined to chase a three-peat in the NHL, Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers are putting in the work in training camp. However, a new report around the league indicates the organization is moving on from a former prospect in Sunrise.

The odds were never on Cole Krygier’s side to establish himself in the league. Drafted with a seventh-round selection in the 2018 NHL entry Draft, the 25-year-old defenseman has bounced around the minor leagues, but has yet to make his debut in the majors.

After signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Panthers, the Broward County organization has reportedly decided to part ways with him. As a result, Krygier won’t join Marchand and company in their pursuit of the franchise’s third Stanley Cup.

“Cole Krygier has been released from his PTO,” Five Reasons Sports’ reporter Alex Baumgartner stated on X. Krygier spent the last three seasons with the Ontario Reign (the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate). The blueliner had played four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans in the NCAA from 2018 to 2023.

Cole Krygier #4 of Team Chelios during the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game

Tweaks

In addition to Krygier’s departure, the Panthers made a series of moves to further trim the roster ahead of the NHL’s opening night on October 7. On that note, Baumgartner reports the Cats have assigned Riley Hughes, Robert Mastrosimone, Cristophe Tellier Nicholas Zabaneh, Mitchell Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell, Dennis Cesana and Michael Simpson to the Charlotte Checkers.

Moreover, other players on PTO deals were also released by the Panthers but reassigned to the AHL to report to the Charlotte Checkers. Those include Daniel Walcott, Josh Lopina, Philip Waugh, and Andy Welinski.

And then there were 55

With the latest moves in South Florida, the reigning champs now have a 55-player training camp roster. It’s been substantially reduced, but more work remains before the final 23-man active roster is set for the 2025-26 NHL season.

Marchand and the Panthers will kick off the campaign on Oct. 7, when the Chicago Blackhawks visit Amerant Bank Arena. It will be quite the contrast. While the Cats unveil their new championship banner, the Hawks look to start off on the right foot in a critical season.