NHL News: Brad Marchand’s Panthers learn when Matthew Tkachuk is expected to return

The situation of Matthew Tkachuk had been a sensitive topic in the Florida Panthers, as the teams’ captain had been dealing with lingering issues that kept him out of the start of preparations for the 2025-26 NHL season, where he is expected to be a key leader alongside Brad Marchand.

Earlier in 2025, uncertainty had already surrounded the injury he sustained at the 4 Nations Face-Off, with Tkachuk still able to return for the playoffs to help the Panthers capture their second straight Stanley Cup against the Edmonton Oilers.

It is already known in Florida that they will be without their captain during the early days of next season, but a new update has reportedly revealed the exact timeline for his return. In the meantime, Marchand and other players such as Sam Bennett will have to carry the offensive load.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Tkachuk return to play for the Panthers?

The Florida Panthers received encouraging news regarding Matthew Tkachuk’s health status. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the star forward is targeting a comeback early in 2026, which would leave the team facing the challenge of starting the regular season without its captain.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers

Advertisement

“The timeline I’ve been told… barring no setbacks, is that he’ll be back in January,” Pagnotta said on the Kevin Karius Show. A potential return in January comes as a relief for the franchise, considering the possibility of a more extended absence.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Stanley Cup champ with Panthers could set feat not seen in 5 years with Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

Will Tkachuk be ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

According to Pagnotta’s information, Tkachuk is expected to return in January 2026, as long as no setbacks occur. That would mean his recovery is set just before the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, which begin in February 2026.