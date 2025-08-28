NHL News: Stanley Cup champ with Panthers could set feat not seen in 5 years with Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are embarking on a reconstruction ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season following the departure of Mitch Marner. However, Auston Matthews will remain the team’s captain and primary star. His name represents high expectations, while one of his teammates, a Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers, could achieve a significant milestone.

Matthews has ensured the continuity of John Tavares and Matthew Knies, two key teammates who can bring leadership to a team that needs to counter predictions suggesting it may be far from contending for another Stanley Cup.

In that context, the experience of players like goaltender Anthony Stolarz appears to be a key asset for the upcoming campaign. The goalie who won the 2023-24 Stanley Cup with the Panthers could now add a new accomplishment to his career.

What could Stolarz achieve with the Leafs?

Stolarz has the opportunity to become the first Maple Leafs goaltender to start consecutive opening night games since Frederik Andersen, who did so in 2020. This means that after five years, the franchise could have consistency in goal.

Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

After leading the NHL in save percentage for a second consecutive season, Stolarz earned the starting role last year following Joseph Woll’s injury. Now, a year later, the veteran goalie could start the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

Who were the Leafs’ other starting goalies?

Jack Campbell, Matt Murray, and Ilya Samsonov had been the opening night starters between 2021 and 2023, following Andersen’s dual starts in the debut. With one year left on his contract, Stolarz appears to have earned the role and aims to maintain his elite performance while securing a long-term deal.