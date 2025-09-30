NHL News: Brad Marchand’s Panthers reportedly have ace up their sleeve in pursuit of 3x Stanley Cup champion

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers are being put to the test before the puck even drops in the 2025-26 NHL season. With Aleksander Barkov feared to be out for the entire campaign (including the postseason), Florida needs to get to work on potential replacements. On that note, a three-time Stanley Cup champion could be on his way to Sunrise.

It seems Evgeni Malkin is entering the final season of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His 20th NHL campaign in The Burgh may very well be his last in the City of Bridges. However, reports suggest he might be headed for the exit door before the season comes to an end.

“I would have to think the Panthers are on [Malkin’s list]. Not just because they’ve been one of the most successful teams. But also because Malkin makes his offseason home in the Miami-area,” Frank Seravalli commented on Insider Notebook.

“So, he’s nearby, and that would be a very strong fit. Particularly, as the contract lines up. They can probably set it up in a way with the retained salary that they could still use Barkov in the playoffs.”

Evgeni Malkin at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Still, it’s unclear whether Malkin wants to cut his time with the Penguins just yet, or if he wants to close out one more full-season alongside Sidney Crosby and company. Either way, the decision is his to make. Malkin’s contract includes a full no movement clause (NMC) so it’s up to him to waive it and allow for a trade to go through in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Sounds good

The Panthers must address the void left by Barkov’s knee injury, sustained on the first day of veterans training camp in Florida. Marchand and company may have enough firepower to weather the storm, but adding the three-time Stanley Cup champ would do wonders for the Cats.

The dream of the NHL’s first three-peat of the 21st century would be very much alive in Sunrise. And if it comes down to a trade-deadline move for Malkin, the Panthers could hold an edge over the rest of the league.

Finns-Up

The reigning Stanley Cup champions are borrowing the motto of their neighbors, the Miami Dolphins, and putting their own twist on it. With Barkov sidelined long term, the Cats will look to fellow countrymen Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen to step into bigger roles.

Marchand may see his Finnish duo on the third line split up, with Lundell potentially asked to fill Barkov’s skates as the 1C. Needless to say, everyone in Sunrise will need to step up and help cover for the key absences of Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov to start the season.