NHL News: Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks waive former Maple Leafs prospect, Panthers reject

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks need all the help they can get for the 2025-26 NHL campaign. On that note, a former Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and Florida Panthers one-season hire has been placed on waivers.

Dominic Toninato signed a two-year, two-way deal with Bedard and the Blackhawks on the opening day of the 2025 NHL free agency. However, Chicago is now leaving the future of the 31-year-old shrouded in question marks.

As reported by Frank Seravalli, the Blackhawks have now placed Toninato on waivers. As a result, the rest of the NHL has 24 hours to place a claim for the centerman.

Rockford-bound

It could all be going according to plan for the Blackhawks. Chicago signed Toninato on a two-way contract, reflecting the franchise’s intention to bolster its AHL roster with the experienced forward. If Toninato clears waivers, the Blackhawks can assign him to the Rockford Ice-Hogs for the 2025-26 season.

Dominic Toninato #14 of the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden.

Background

Selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL entry Draft, Toninato never made his debut with Toronto. Instead, he made his first league appearance with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2017-18 season.

The Minnesota-native signed a one-year contract with the Panthers for the 2019-20 campaign. Appearing in 46 games and recording 11 points (4G, 7A), Toninato didn’t receive a qualifying offer from Florida, becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the 2020 offseason.

Toninato had previously been with the Winnipeg Jets, where he was moved constantly up and down the system between the NHL and AHL. Now, in a new environment, Toninato seems poised for more of the same with the Blackhawks in the Windy City.