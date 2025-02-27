NHL News: Brock Boeser gets brutally honest about his future with Canucks, admits he wants to keep helping the team

The Vancouver Canucks have had an up-and-down NHL season, currently sitting at a 27-20-11 record. However, they are coming off a crucial 3-2 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings. While Brock Boeser had a quiet performance in that game, the star winger made headlines with candid comments about his future with the franchise and ongoing contract negotiations.

In an interview with Sportsnet, Boeser expressed frustration over the lack of progress on a new deal, making it clear that he had hoped for more clarity by now. “I mean, I understand it’s a business,” Boeser said. “I feel like I’m a pretty loyal guy, and I feel like that should speak for itself. But it’s a business, and that’s just how things operate.

“We all know the three options that could happen before the deadline: trade, re-sign, or neither. If nothing happens and July 1 comes around, I still think I’m in a good spot (as a UFA). But I’ve been open about how much I love it in Vancouver. So, yeah, it’s frustrating that nothing has gotten done.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Boeser remains focused on his play and his impact on the team: “Obviously, it’s not all out of my control. I feel I can score more, produce more, and maybe be a difference-maker out there. So I’m really just trying to focus on helping our team win hockey games right now.”

Brock Boeser #6 of the Vancouver Canucks skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in an NHL game

A solid but not elite season for Boeser

While Boeser isn’t replicating his 40-goal campaign from 2023-24, he’s still producing at a respectable level. In 51 games this season, he has 18 goals and 17 assists, providing the Canucks with reliable offensive output.

Canucks at a crossroads—will Boeser stay?

Vancouver already moved on from J.T. Miller, and Elias Pettersson’s struggles have sparked speculation that he could be next. With the team in a state of flux, Boeser has remained one of the few consistent performers, yet he still hasn’t secured a long-term deal.

Despite the uncertainty, Boeser reaffirmed his commitment to helping the team: “I don’t want to have it be like this,” he said in January. “These are some of my best buddies, and I know we can win hockey games. I really believe we can right this ship and start winning again. I want to be part of that and help get our team going. And when the time comes, management can make their decision.”

If the Canucks ultimately decide to move on from Boeser—and potentially Pettersson as well—it could signal a full-scale rebuild. The question is: would that be the right move at this stage of the season? Vancouver is still fighting for a playoff spot, but is reshuffling the roster mid-season the best way to secure it? With the trade deadline looming, the Canucks must decide whether Boeser is part of their long-term plans—or if his time in Vancouver is coming to an end.

