Is Alex Ovechkin playing today for Capitals vs Bruins in 2025-26 NHL season debut?

The Washington Capitals will take the ice tonight against the Boston Bruins, and all eyes are on one name: Alex Ovechkin. At 40 and entering his 21st NHL season, the all-time goals leader’s participation has become a major question heading into opener night.

Fans and media alike are buzzing: will the legendary winger suit up or take a more limited role? Ovechkin has shown glimpses in preseason that suggest he’s still in the mix, but nothing is confirmed.

As the Capitals gear up for their home clash, the status of their centerpiece raises not just roster questions, but implications for leadership, scoring, and the historical chase that continues to define his legacy.

Is Alex Ovechkin playing today?

Yes — Alex Ovechkin is expected to play in the season opener against Boston. He has been active in preseason action, logging significant minutes and contributing on the power play, showing that the coaching staff trusts he is ready to lead the team tonight.

Alex Ovechkin reacts during an NHL game. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ovechkin’s presence tonight would affirm that the Capitals intend to lean on his scoring, veteran presence, and ability to draw attention — all while pacing him to maintain longevity.

Why his role matters in 2025–26

It could be Alex Ovechkin’s final season in the NHL. Entering the last year of his contract, he has not announced whether he plans to retire or when a decision might come.

“I just take day by day,” Ovechkin said Tuesday, according to AP. “You have to have fun, you have to enjoy yourself, and try to do it best as you can.”

